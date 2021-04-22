Colliers Negotiates Sale of 48,000 SF Golden Heights Business Park in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Golden Heights Business Park in Fort Worth totals 48,000 square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of Golden Heights Business Park, a 48,000-square-foot industrial flex property in Fort Worth. The property consists of four buildings that were built in 2017 and were fully occupied at the time of sale. Cody Payne, Austin Edelmon and Michael Tran of Colliers represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was an out-of-state 1031 exchange investor.