Colliers Negotiates Sale of 51,954 SF Industrial Flex Building in Southfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Colliers Detroit has negotiated the sale of a 51,954-square-foot industrial flex building in Southfield for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 26545 American Drive. John Fricke, Peter Kepic and Jonathon Loos of Colliers represented the seller, Veoneer, which previously used the building as office space. Oakland Family Centers, a family mental health services organization with existing locations in Michigan, was the buyer. Oakland plans to take occupancy this quarter.