Colliers Negotiates Sale of 57,700 SF Self-Storage Property in Seattle’s Lynnwood Neighborhood

SEATTLE — Colliers has facilitated the sale of Northlynn Mini-Storage, a self-storage property in the Lynnwood area of Seattle.

Located at 15620 Highway 99, the 57,700-square-foot facility contains ground-floor units with drive-up and interior units ranging from 5feet by 5 feet to 10 feet by 20 feet, as well as two dozen rentable parking spaces.

The buyer has planned a substantial renovation for the property, which is designed to enhance the appeal for the 134,000 people living within three miles of the facility. The property will be rebranded as SecureSpace Self Storage Lynnwood.

Colliers’ de Jong | Becher Self Storage Team consisting of Jacob Becher, Nate Fliflet, Dana Chobor and Tom de Jong represented the seller, Lanswell Development Corp. The buyer, GCP SecureSpace Properties LLC, engaged in negotiations with the team to secure the transaction.