HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 5,785-square-foot office building located at 13623 Perry Road in northwest Houston. The single-story building was constructed on 2.6 acres in 2002. Tom Condon Jr. and John Grimsley of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Kariliz Perez of Stone & Fields represented the buyer, Antelmo Investments, which plans to use the property as a funeral home. Lone Star Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal.