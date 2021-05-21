REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 64,846 SF Industrial Building in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of a 64,846-square-foot industrial building located at 1314 Sam Houston Parkway in West Houston. Critical Rental Solutions occupies the single-tenant building, which was recently renovated and now features an upgraded roof, higher clear heights, heavier crane capacity and elevated power. Todd Moore of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews