Colliers Negotiates Sale of 64,846 SF Industrial Building in West Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of a 64,846-square-foot industrial building located at 1314 Sam Houston Parkway in West Houston. Critical Rental Solutions occupies the single-tenant building, which was recently renovated and now features an upgraded roof, higher clear heights, heavier crane capacity and elevated power. Todd Moore of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.