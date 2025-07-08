Colliers Negotiates Sale of 66,500 SF Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 66,500-square-foot industrial outdoor storage facility in northeast Houston. Built in 2008, the facility sits on approximately 15 acres at 9803 Sheldon Road and includes 10 acres of stabilized storage space, four grade-level doors, one dock-high door and 6,000 square feet of office space. Zack Taylor and Todd Moore of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. Mike Taetz, also with Colliers, represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.