Colliers Negotiates Sale of 79,869 SF Industrial Building in Maywood, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Kroger occupies the property at 1900 Maywood Drive.

MAYWOOD, ILL. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a 79,869-square-foot industrial building in Maywood, a western suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Completed in August, the property at 1900 Maywood Drive features a clear height of 32 feet. Built on a speculative basis, the development was leased to The Kroger Co. upon completion. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, DSI Development. California-based Pacifica Real Estate was the buyer.

