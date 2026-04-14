Colliers Negotiates Sale of 865-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Delanco, New Jersey

DELANCO, N.J. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of an 865-unit self-storage facility in Delanco, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Extra Space Storage operates the facility at 700 Creek Road, which was originally constructed in 1989 and converted to self-storage use in 2021. Today, the facility spans 105,187 net rentable square feet across 766 climate-controlled units and 99 covered and uncovered parking spaces. Tom de Jong, Dylan de Jong and Ian Richman of Colliers represented the seller, Metropolis Development Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Merit Hill Capital.