Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheastSelf-Storage

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 865-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Delanco, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

DELANCO, N.J. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of an 865-unit self-storage facility in Delanco, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Extra Space Storage operates the facility at 700 Creek Road, which was originally constructed in 1989 and converted to self-storage use in 2021. Today, the facility spans 105,187 net rentable square feet across 766 climate-controlled units and 99 covered and uncovered parking spaces. Tom de Jong, Dylan de Jong and Ian Richman of Colliers represented the seller, Metropolis Development Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Merit Hill Capital.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 153-Room Hotel...

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for Northern New Jersey...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Mixed-Use...

CIGNA Signs 32,700 SF Office Lease Renewal in...

Affinius Capital Originates $70.2M Refinancing for Terminal East...

JLL Arranges $55.7M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily...

American Capital Group, Clarion Partners Open 316-Unit Enso...

Brinkman Real Estate, ATLAS Capital Buy 123-Unit Apartment...

Interra Realty Brokers $7.3M Sale of Apartment, Retail...