Friday, July 10, 2026
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Pictured is 5350 Lakeview Parkway in Indianapolis.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 954,072 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a six-building industrial portfolio totaling 954,072 square feet throughout the Northwest, Northeast and Southwest submarkets of metro Indianapolis. The assets are located in Indianapolis, Fishers and Plainfield. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse, Tyler Ziebel, Jason Speckman, Jimmy Cohoat and Andrea Hopper of Colliers represented the seller, EQT. Wisconsin-based MLG Capital was the buyer.

The portfolio was 90 percent leased to 10 tenants at the time of sale with a weighted average lease term of 4.6 years. Suite sizes range from approximately 24,000 square feet to more than 260,000 square feet. Roughly 40 percent of the square footage is leased to investment-grade tenants. Four of the six assets are located within Park 100, one of the largest industrial parks in Indianapolis.

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