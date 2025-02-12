Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Colliers Negotiates Sale of Narcoossee Cove Retail Complex in Orlando Totaling $31M

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Narcoossee Cove, a newly built complex comprising six single- and multi-tenant retail outparcels in Orlando. Michael Brewster and Tommy Isola of Colliers’ Orlando office represented the seller and developer, WMG Development, in the transactions.

Five separate buyers purchased the various components of the 7.7-acre property for a total of $31 million. The transactions include Miller’s Ale House, Fifth Third Bank, Discount Tire, Raising Cane’s and two multi-tenant retail strip centers. Additionally, a roughly one-acre parcel of land located between Miller’s Ale House and Discount Tire was sold.

Alexie Fonseca, David Gabbai and Jeff Johnson of Colliers secured tenants for the property prior to the sale, including Crumbl Cookies, The Joint Chiropractic, Wild Fork Foods and Blaze Pizza.

