Pictured is the property at 4316 W. Minnesota St., which totals 120,000 square feet and features 22 truck docks.
Colliers Negotiates Sale of Two-Building Industrial Portfolio Totaling 245,000 SF in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has negotiated the sale of a two-building industrial portfolio totaling 245,000 square feet in the Southwest submarket of Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The fully leased properties, located at 4316 W. Minnesota St. and 4750 Kentucky Ave., are home to wholesale industrial packaging company BASCO as well as logistics and warehousing providers Golden Tiger Transportation and Kid Glove Service. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the seller, Clarion Partners. New York-based Diamond Properties was the buyer.

