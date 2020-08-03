Colliers Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Parks Totaling 1.1 MSF in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Twinbridge Industrial Park and Veterans Industrial Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey, feature a combined 1.1 million square feet of space.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Colliers International has negotiated the sale of Twinbridge Industrial Park and Veterans Industrial Park, a pair of industrial developments totaling 32 buildings and approximately 1.1 million square feet in Pennsauken, located east of Philadelphia. The properties are situated immediately off State Highways Route 73 and 130 and were fully leased to 49 tenants at the time of sale. Ian Richman and Marc Isdaner of Colliers represented the seller, The Bloom Organization, in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Wharton Industrial and Walton Street Capital.