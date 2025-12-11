Colliers Negotiates Sale of Two Retail Condos in Chicago’s Southport Corridor

CHICAGO — Colliers has negotiated the sale of two net-leased retail condos in Chicago’s Southport Corridor. The property at 3541-43 Southport is a 2,400-square-foot storefront leased to Paper Source with a 900-square-foot basement. The other asset is leased to Third Love, a Leap Brand company, and totals 1,150 square feet with a 450-square-foot basement. Both are situated across the street from an Anthropologie store. Chris Irwin of Colliers represented the seller, MDN Development. Westin Kane of Mid-America represented the buyer, JB Realty.