Pictured is 4161 E. 96th St., where Virginia Tile leased space.
Colliers Negotiates Two Leases at Industrial Park on Site of Former HH Gregg Headquarters in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has negotiated two new leases at 96th Street Commerce Park, a new industrial business park located on the site of the former HH Gregg headquarters in Indianapolis. Virginia Tile, a wholesale building materials supply vendor, leased 51,837 square feet to open a new showroom and finishing facility. Springfield Electric, an electrical supplies vendor, leased 28,817 square feet for its first location in the Indianapolis market. Jimmy Cohoat and Brian Zurawski of Colliers represented the landlord, Citimark.

