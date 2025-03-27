Colliers Negotiates Two Office Leases in Suburban Chicago Totaling 33,771 SF

DOWNERS GROVE AND SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Colliers has negotiated two new office leases totaling 33,771 square feet in the western suburbs of Chicago.

In the first transaction, Mason Logistics leased 20,971 square feet in the master-planned Esplanade at Locust Point development in Downers Grove. The transportation, warehousing and supply chain services company will relocate from 1815 S. Meyers Road in Oakbrook Terrace, where it maintains roughly the same footprint, in August. Sven Sykes, Tom Volini and Brent Jacob of Colliers represented the tenant. Phil Sheriden represented the landlord, Hamilton Partners, on an internal basis.

Sykes and Volini arranged a 12,800-square-foot lease for Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC at Schaumburg Towers in Schaumburg. The law firm will vacate its 12,800 square feet at 1515 Woodfield Road, also in Schaumburg, in August. Doug Shehan and Dan Svachula of JLL represented ownership. Schaumburg Towers totals 890,000 square feet across two 20-story buildings.