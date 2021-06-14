REBusinessOnline

Colliers Neogiates $2.9M Industrial Property Acquisition in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

3873-W-Oquendo-Rd-Las-Vegas-NV

Located at 3873 W. Oquendo Road in Las Vegas, the property features 20,064 square feet of industrial space.

LAS VEGAS — Colliers International Las Vegas has arranged the purchase of an industrial building located at 3873 W. Oquendo Road in Las Vegas. The buyer, 963963 LLC, purchased the property from an undisclosed seller for $2.9 million.

Situated within Stadium Industrial Park, the asset features 20,064 square feet of industrial space.

Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the buyer in the transaction.

