Wednesday, July 31, 2024
AcquisitionsNorthmarqOfficeTexas

Colliers, Northmarq Broker Sale of 203,221 SF Office Complex in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Colliers and Northmarq have brokered the sale of Twin Towers, a 203,221-square-foot office complex that sits on a 7.2-acre site in Austin’s Windsor Park neighborhood. The lobbies, restrooms and conference spaces at the two buildings were recently renovated, and the complex was 59 percent leased at the time of sale. Doug Rauls of Colliers, in conjunction with Scott Lamontagne and Chase Gardner of Northmarq, represented the seller, California-based Omninet Capital, in the transaction. Michael Bullard of Dovetail Commercial represented the buyer, Sock Club, which also plans to occupy the building.

