Colliers Originates Loan for Refinancing of 38-Unit Multifamily Property in Sherman, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has originated a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Heritage Row Townhomes, a 38-unit multifamily property located in the North Texas city of Sherman. The property was built in 2017 and consists of 19 two-story buildings. Colliers placed the 12-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, M.L. Hampton Properties LLC.