Colliers Provides $12M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Mason City, Iowa

MASON CITY, IOWA — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $12 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The River in the northern Iowa town of Mason City. Constructed in 2020, the 133-unit property includes both apartment units and townhome units. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor bike storage, underground parking, a lounge, community room and dog wash. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. The River Mason City LLC was the borrower.