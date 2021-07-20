REBusinessOnline

Colliers Provides $12M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Mason City, Iowa

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The River, built in 2020, includes 133 units.

MASON CITY, IOWA — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $12 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The River in the northern Iowa town of Mason City. Constructed in 2020, the 133-unit property includes both apartment units and townhome units. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor bike storage, underground parking, a lounge, community room and dog wash. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. The River Mason City LLC was the borrower.

