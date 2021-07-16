REBusinessOnline

Colliers Provides $5.8M Agency Refinancing for Metro Houston Affordable Housing Property

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Bellshire Apartments, a 311-unit affordable housing property located in the northern Houston suburb of Conroe. The community was originally built between 1974 and 1978 and renovated between 2017 and 2019. Colliers Mortgage originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Merced-Bellshire LLC.

