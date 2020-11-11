Colliers Provides $5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Lake Shore Club Apartments, an 80-unit apartment complex located in the Southern New Jersey city of Camden. The property was built in 1970 and consists of five two-story buildings. Colliers originated the 10-year loan for borrower DBG Gamma Investments LLC.