Colliers Provides $6.2M Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for San Antonio Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $6.2 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Bellevue at Windcrest, a 124-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 1984, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Colliers originated the loan, which carried a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, through a partnership with Old Capital Lending for borrower Boardwalk at Windcrest LLC.