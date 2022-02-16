Colliers Provides $7M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Minnesota

East Point Village Apartments includes 61 units.

MORRIS, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $7 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of East Point Village Apartments in the western Minnesota city of Morris. The 61-unit, market-rate apartment complex was constructed in 2017. Amenities include a community room, fitness center and patio with gas grills. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. CJK Investments II LLC was the borrower.