Colliers Provides $9.8M Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in San Angelo, Texas

Arroyo Square in San Angelo totals 182 units. The property was built in 1977.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $9.8 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Arroyo Square, a 182-unit multifamily asset in San Angelo, located roughly midway between Austin and Lubbock. Built in 1977, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, picnic area and tennis and basketball courts. Colliers originated the loan, which carried a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization scheduled through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, Arroyo Square LLC.

