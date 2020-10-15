Colliers Provides $9.8M Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in San Angelo, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Arroyo Square in San Angelo totals 182 units. The property was built in 1977.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $9.8 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Arroyo Square, a 182-unit multifamily asset in San Angelo, located roughly midway between Austin and Lubbock. Built in 1977, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, picnic area and tennis and basketball courts. Colliers originated the loan, which carried a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization scheduled through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, Arroyo Square LLC.