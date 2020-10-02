Colliers Provides Agency Loan for Refinancing of 128-Unit Multifamily Asset in Fredericksburg, Texas

[email protected] Lane in Fredericksburg totals 128 units. The property was built in 1998.

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS — Colliers International has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of [email protected] Lane, a 128-unit multifamily asset in Fredericksburg, about 80 miles west of Austin. The property was built in 1998 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, playground and onsite laundry services. Colliers originated the 12-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as DCP 1019 Friendship Lane LLC.