Colliers Provides Agency Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Property in Fort Worth

Sedona Village in Fort Worth totals 172 units. The property was built in 2012.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Sedona Village, a 172-unit affordable housing property in Fort Worth. The property was built in 2012 and consists of five three-story buildings and a single one-story maintenance building. Colliers Mortgage originated the loan, which carried a 15-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the borrower, Fort Worth Housing Solutions.