Colliers Provides Fannie Mae Acquisition Financing for 160-Unit Multifamily Property in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for The Loop Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily property located in the North Texas city of Denton. The property was built in 1969 and consists of 12 two-story residential buildings, a leasing office and two maintenance buildings. Colliers Mortgage originated the 12-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, a local entity doing business as 517 Loop LLC.