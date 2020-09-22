REBusinessOnline

Colliers Provides Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for 128-Unit Apartment Community in Seguin, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

10Forty8-Modern-Living-Seguin-Texas

10Forty8 Modern Living in Seguin totals 128 units.

SEGUIN, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for 10Forty8 Modern Living, a 128-unit apartment community located in the San Antonio suburb of Seguin. The property was built in 1973 and consists of two 16-story buildings and a single-story leasing office. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling area and onsite laundry facilities. Colliers originated the loan, which carried a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, through a partnership with Old Capital Lending for the borrower, an entity doing business as TFE 321 LLC.

