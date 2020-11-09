Colliers Provides Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for 85-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DESOTO, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae green acquisition financing for The Corners Apartments, an 85-unit multifamily complex located in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. The property was built in 1984 and renovated in 2019. Colliers provided the 12-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower was not disclosed.