DENVER — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Everett, a market-rate multifamily property in Denver. Built in 2022, The Everett features 33 studio units with a loft floor, providing separation for bedroom and living areas. Other unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and in-unit washers/dryers.

Ray Picone of Colliers’ Denver office secured the five-year loan for the borrower, The Everett LLC. The size of the loan was not disclosed.