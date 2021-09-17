Colliers Renews 34,012 SF Office Lease in Rosemont, Illinois

The brokerage plans to renovate its existing floor at One O’Hare Centre.

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Colliers Chicago has renewed its 34,012-square-foot office lease at 6250 N. River Road in Rosemont. Colliers, which has been a tenant in the building since 2004, plans to embark on a multi-million dollar renovation of its existing floor. The property, One O’Hare Centre, spans 380,000 square feet. Amenities include a conference center, café, tenant lounge and fitness center. Darryl Silverman and David Florent of Colliers represented the tenant, while Francis Prock and Jon Connor of Colliers represented ownership, MDC Property Services and Nicola Crosby Real Estate. In addition to being a tenant, Colliers serves as the leasing agent for the property.