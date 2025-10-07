Colliers Savannah Office Expands Team With Four New Hires

SAVANNAH, GA. — Colliers’ Savannah office has hired four new professionals: Craig White as director of property management, Ryan Bergman as brokerage associate, Matt Reynolds as research analyst and Sarah Cunningham as marketing coordinator.

White will direct Colliers’ property management division, which now oversees 16.2 million square feet space across the region. He has over 30 years of property management experience. Bergman will help expand Colliers’ brokerage team; Reynolds will expand the research team, providing market analytics, quarterly reporting and custom client insights; and Cunningham will provide support across a range of initiatives, including property listings, social media, email campaigns and project coordination.

“As the Savannah market continues to evolve, we are committed to staying ahead of our clients’ needs,” says Hilary Shipley, principal at Colliers’ Savannah office. “With these strategic additions, we’re not only expanding our capabilities but also reinforcing our position as the market leader in commercial real estate services.”