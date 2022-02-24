REBusinessOnline

Colliers Secures 11,500 SF Office Lease in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office

STAMFORD, CONN. — Colliers has secured an 11,500-square-foot office lease at 1 Landmark Square in Stamford, located in the southern coastal part of the state. Jeffrey Williams and Hollis Pugh of Colliers represented the tenant, law firm Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, which will occupy the 15th floor of the 299,000-square-foot building, in the lease negotiations. Larry Kwiat of Reckson Associates Realty represented the landlord, SL Green.

