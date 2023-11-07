Colliers Secures 118,258 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Colliers has secured a 118,258-square-foot industrial lease at Cravens Logistics Center, a 249,370-square-foot development located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Missouri City. The newly built facility sits on 17.6 acres and features 36-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths and 49 trailer parking spaces. John Nicholson of Colliers represented the landlord, Johnson Development, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was medical supplies provider Optimal & Medpro.