Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Cravens-Logistics-Center-Missouri-City
Cravens Logistics Center in Missouri City totals 249,370 square feet. The property was delivered earlier this year.
Industrial

Colliers Secures 118,258 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Colliers has secured a 118,258-square-foot industrial lease at Cravens Logistics Center, a 249,370-square-foot development located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Missouri City. The newly built facility sits on 17.6 acres and features 36-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths and 49 trailer parking spaces. John Nicholson of Colliers represented the landlord, Johnson Development, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was medical supplies provider Optimal & Medpro.

