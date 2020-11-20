REBusinessOnline

Colliers Secures $19.4M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community Near Little Rock

Posted on by in Arkansas, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Pointe at Cabot include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, a business center and grilling and picnic areas.

CABOT, ARK. — Colliers Mortgage, a division of Colliers International, has provided a $19.4 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for The Pointe at Cabot. The 180-unit multifamily community is situated at 3001 W. Main St. in Cabot, 26 miles northeast of downtown Little Rock. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. The Pointe at Cabot comprises 14 two- and three-story buildings, a single-story leasing office and a single-story pool building. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, a business center and grilling and picnic areas. The borrower was The Pointe at Cabot LLC.

