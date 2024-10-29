Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Milford Station is a 199-unit multifamily community located at 19 Warren Park Drive in Pikesville, Md.
Colliers Secures $24.5M Refinancing for Milford Station Multifamily Community in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

PIKESVILLE, MD. — Colliers has secured a $24.5 million loan for the refinancing of Milford Station, a multifamily community located at 19 Warren Park Drive in Pikesville, approximately 15 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Bob Beckman of Colliers arranged the non-recourse financing, which features a 30-year term and fixed interest rate of 5.1 percent, on behalf of the borrowers, Gelfund RE Opportunities and GY Properties.

Milford Station totals 199 apartments within controlled-access buildings and features complimentary parking.

