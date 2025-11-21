Colliers Secures 24,800 SF Office Lease for Shamrock in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Colliers has negotiated a 24,800-square-foot office lease for Shamrock Trading Corp. at 151 N. Franklin St. in Chicago. With the lease, the Kansas City-based firm establishes a presence in downtown Chicago to complement its location in Lombard, Ill. Tom Volini and Sven Sykes of Colliers represented Shamrock, which is the parent company of a growing family of brands in transportation services, finance and technology. Designed by John Ronan Architects, 151 North Franklin is a 35-story, 807,000-square-foot office tower.