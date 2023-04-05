Wednesday, April 5, 2023
A regional investment firm purchased the Piedmont Center office campus at auction.
AcquisitionsOfficeSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Colliers, Ten-X Facilitate Auction Sale of 143,865 SF Piedmont Center Office Park in Greenville

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Colliers has partnered with online auction giant Ten-X to facilitate the sale of Piedmont Center, a suburban office park in Greenville spanning 143,865 square feet. A regional office investment firm with multiple assets in the market purchased the park via a Ten-X auction. Taylor Allen, Brantley Anderson and Bailey Tollison of Colliers procured the buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Situated on an 8.6-acre parcel at 33 and 37 Villa Road, Piedmont Center comprises two office buildings standing four and five stories.

