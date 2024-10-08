Colliers Secures 132,000 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Colliers has secured a 132,000-square-foot office lease expansion and extension in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The tenant, automated financing platform Ramp, is taking an additional 66,000 square feet of space across the entire fourth floor at 28-40 West 23rd Street, a two-building, 561,000-square-foot complex. Ramp is simultaneously extending its lease of the same square footage across the entire second floor. Mac Roos, Andrew Roos, Michael Cohen and Jessica Verdi of Colliers represented the landlord, Williams Equities, in the lease negotiations. Michael Mathias and R.J. Johns of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.