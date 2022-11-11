Colonial Commercial Negotiates Sale of 80,000 SF Industrial Building in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Colonial Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the sale of an 80,000-square-foot industrial building located near Fort Worth’s downtown area. Baillargeon Realty LLC sold the property at 205 N. Vacek St. to Tarrant Area Food Bank, a local nonprofit, for an undisclosed price. Jane Tapper of Colonial Commercial represented both parties in the transaction. The buyer also operates a food bank across the street.