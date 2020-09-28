REBusinessOnline

Colony Capital Agrees to Sell 197 Hotels to Highgate

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Western

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles-based Colony Capital has entered into a definitive agreement to sell six of its hospitality portfolios to Highgate, a hospitality investment and management firm, for $67.5 million.

The six portfolios consist of 22,676 rooms across 197 individual hotels. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and third-party approvals. The portfolio, valued at $2.8 billion, includes the assumption of approximately $2.7 billion in consolidated investment-level debt.

Moelis & Co. served as financial advisor to Colony Capital in connection with the transaction, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel for the seller. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel for the New York City-based buyer.

Featured Properties  