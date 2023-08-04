Colony Hills Capital Acquires Central New Jersey Apartment Community for $115M

PLAINSBORO, N.J. — Massachusetts-based investment firm Colony Hills Capital has acquired Addison at Princeton Meadows, a 440-unit apartment community located in the Central New Jersey community of Plainsboro. The sales price was $115 million. The garden-style property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Allan Szlafrok, Eli Maryl, Ohad Babo, and Michael Weiser of GFI Realty Services represented Colony Hills Capital, which plans to implement a value-add program, in the transaction. The seller was New Jersey-based Kushner Real Estate Group (KRE).