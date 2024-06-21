Colony Hills Capital Acquires Southern New Jersey Apartment Community for $79M

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Colony Hills Capital has acquired Mount Laurel Crossing, a 296-unit apartment community in Southern New Jersey, for $79 million. The 14-building property was originally constructed in 1999 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 944 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and an outdoor lounge. Mount Laurel Crossing was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Aaron Graves and John Spreitzer of Cushman & Wakefield arranged equity investments with Heitman (preferred) and Balfour Beatty Communities (common) on behalf of Colony Hills Capital. The seller was not disclosed.