Armstrong Center at Colorado Christian University’s campus in Lakewood, Colo., includes a dedicated chapel.
CivicColoradoDevelopmentWestern

Colorado Christian University Nears Completion of $170M Expansion Project in Lakewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Colorado Christian University (CCU) is nearly the completion of $170 million of new facility construction at the Lakewood campus, just west of Denver.

The facilities include Leprino Hall, an academic building; Yetter and Rockmont Halls, apartment-style residence halls; Anschutz Student Center; and the soon-to-be-completed Armstrong Center.

The 60,000-square-foot Armstrong Center will enable the school of music to return to CCU’s main campus, expand the library, offer a 500-seat performance theater and provide the university with its first dedicated chapel.

Additionally, CCU is investing $45 million for a new science and engineering building and athletic facilities.

