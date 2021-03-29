ColorCoat Signs 20,000 SF Industrial Lease in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — ColorCoat Inc. has signed a nearly 20,000-square-foot industrial lease at 551 60th Ave. in Cedar Rapids. The company will occupy roughly one-half of the newly constructed building and will use the space for painting vinyl windows and doors. Adam Gibbs of GLD Commercial represented ColorCoat in the lease. The landlord was undisclosed. ColorCoat plans to invest $400,000 and create 40 new jobs in Cedar Rapids. The company currently maintains nine manufacturing operations across the country.