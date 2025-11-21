Friday, November 21, 2025
Located in downtown Phoenix, Camden Copper Square features 332 apartments, two parking structures and two swimming pools with barbecue grills and seating.
ColRich Buys 332-Unit Camden Copper Square Apartment Property in Phoenix for $77M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — San Diego-based ColRich has acquired Camden Copper Square, a multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, from Camden Property Trust for $77 million. The secure, gated community features 332 apartments, two parking structures, two swimming pool areas with barbecue grills and seating, an outdoor lounge with panoramic views, indoor coworking spaces, a 24-hour fitness center and a dog park. Matt Pesch, Asher Gunter, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Trevor Breaux and Troy Tegeler of CBRE arranged financing for the buyer.

