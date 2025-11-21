ColRich Buys 332-Unit Camden Copper Square Apartment Property in Phoenix for $77M

PHOENIX — San Diego-based ColRich has acquired Camden Copper Square, a multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, from Camden Property Trust for $77 million. The secure, gated community features 332 apartments, two parking structures, two swimming pool areas with barbecue grills and seating, an outdoor lounge with panoramic views, indoor coworking spaces, a 24-hour fitness center and a dog park. Matt Pesch, Asher Gunter, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Trevor Breaux and Troy Tegeler of CBRE arranged financing for the buyer.