Located in Lakewood, Colo., Belmar Villas features 318 apartments, a fitness center, pool, hot tub, playground and basketball court. (Photo credit: C2 Media)
ColRich Multifamily Buys 318-Unit Belmar Villas in Lakewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — San Diego-based ColRich Multifamily has acquired Belmar Villas, an apartment property located at 700 S. Reed Court in Lakewood, a first-ring suburb west of Denver. The name of the seller and acquisition price were not released.

Built in 1970, Belmar Villas features 17 residential buildings totaling 318 units and a leasing office on 18 acres. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with an average unit size of 856 square feet. Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style pool and hot tub, clubhouse, playground and basketball court.

Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Andy Hellman, Justin Hunt, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE’s multifamily investment properties team in Denver represented the seller. Troy Tegeler, Trevor Breaux and Ryan Greer of CBRE Debt & Structured Finance in Greater Los Angeles arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

