Colrich Sells 96-Unit Mountain View Multifamily Property Near Salt Lake City to Clear Capital

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Mountain View in West Village City, Utah, features 96 two-bedroom apartments, a swimming pool, grilling stations and a playground.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — Colrich has completed the sale of Mountain View, an apartment community located in West Valley City. Clear Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated 12 miles south of downtown Salt Lake City, Mountain View features 96 two-bedroom apartments with in-unit washers/dryers and private balconies or patios. The property features landscaped, tree-lined grounds with mountain views, walking paths and outdoor amenities, including a swimming pool, grilling stations and playground. The asset was built in 1985.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.