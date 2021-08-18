REBusinessOnline

Colton Commercial Brokers $8.5M Sale of Two-Building Ace Asphalt Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Colton Commercial has arranged the sale of the Ace Asphalt facility, a two-building property located at 3030 S. 7th St. in Phoenix. OP 3030 7th Property acquired the asset from Aceland LLC for $8.5 million.

Situated on 29.4 acres, the property includes a 27,682-square-foot office building and an 11,788-square-foot service building. Ace Asphalt will continue its current lease at the site.

Dan Colton of Colton Commercial represented the seller, while Pat Harlan of JLL’s Phoenix office represented the buyer in deal.

