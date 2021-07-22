Columbia Completes Phase I of Redevelopment of 680,000 SF Office Building in Jersey City

Columbia expects to fully complete the redevelopment of 95 Columbus in Jersey City this fall.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) has completed Phase I of the redevelopment of 95 Columbus, a 680,000-square-foot office building in the Grove Street neighborhood of Jersey City. Global architecture firm Spector Group is leading design of the project, the first phase of which centered on the renovation of the lobby. The next phase of the redevelopment will involve the creation of a lounge area, as well as the enhancement of utility and elevator systems. Columbia is also constructing a bike storage room, bathrooms and shower facilities. Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to lease the building following the completion of the redevelopment, which is slated for the this fall.