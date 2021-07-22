REBusinessOnline

Columbia Completes Phase I of Redevelopment of 680,000 SF Office Building in Jersey City

Posted on by in Development, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

95-Columbus-Jersey-City

Columbia expects to fully complete the redevelopment of 95 Columbus in Jersey City this fall.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) has completed Phase I of the redevelopment of 95 Columbus, a 680,000-square-foot office building in the Grove Street neighborhood of Jersey City. Global architecture firm Spector Group is leading design of the project, the first phase of which centered on the renovation of the lobby. The next phase of the redevelopment will involve the creation of a lounge area, as well as the enhancement of utility and elevator systems. Columbia is also constructing a bike storage room, bathrooms and shower facilities. Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to lease the building following the completion of the redevelopment, which is slated for the this fall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail Conference 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews